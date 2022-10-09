Rainwater washes away 3-year-old girl into Yamuna

A three-year-old girl went missing after she was washed away by rainwater into the River Yamuna near Dwarkadhish temple, police said on Sunday.

The girl named Shirin along with her two cousins was out to celebrate her birthday with their uncle Pawan Chaturvedi late Saturday night.

According to the police, the incident took place at 11 pm when they all were returning from a restaurant on a scooty which fell after Chaturvedi lost his balance on a slightly inclined road, which had turned slippery due to the ongoing downpour.

The two other children, aged 11 and 13 years, managed to get up immediately, but Shirin was washed away into the nearby river by a swift current of rainwater, they said.

"Despite efforts of several hours by the fire brigade team during midnight on Saturday and afterwards in the morning on Sunday, her body could not be traced," NK Singh, fire station officer in Mathura said.

A search operation by divers and a team of fire brigade personnel is underway, he added.