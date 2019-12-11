Raise funds for campaign: Kejriwal to AAP

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked party members, including MPs and MLAs, on Tuesday to raise funds for the campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The chief minister discussed feedback from MLAs on the ongoing mega 'Jan Samvad' campaign, which is the fourth phase of the Aam Aadmi Party's election campaign, at a meeting held here, the party said in a statement.

Under this mega mass-contact campaign, booth-level meetings are being organised in all the 14,000 booths of Delhi and will continue till December 24, it said.

After the meeting, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said a road map for the upcoming election was discussed.

"Today all the MPs, MLAs, councillors and district in-charges of AAP met Kejriwal. In the meeting, we have discussed the road map for the upcoming Assembly election and also discussed the feedback regarding the ongoing mega 'Jan Samvad' campaign at the booth level," he said.

"The party also discussed how, given the unprecedented work done by this government, it should go directly to the people and ask them for funds for the election campaign," Rai added.

The leaders present at the meeting apprised Kejriwal about the feedback of the ongoing campaign, the statement said.

So far, the AAP has completed three phases of campaigns in the run-up to the Vidhan Sabha elections.

In the first phase which started on September 1 and lasted till October 3, the party held 'Jan Samvad Yatra' at each of the 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies. In the second phase, it held 14 zila sammelans or district meetings where the chief minister addressed all the volunteers of the party.

In the third phase, the party held a large-scale grassroots-level campaign through its frontal organisations which have touched various sections of the society in Delhi.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year.