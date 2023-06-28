Rajasthan: 2 government workers suspended for 'drunken dance' on hospital premises

Rajasthan: Govt workers suspended for 'drunken dance'

Someone in the camp shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media.

Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two state government employees were suspended on Tuesday after a video showing one of them dancing on hospital premises in an inebriated state and the other looking on went viral on social media, officials said.

A contractual employee, who played the Hindi song glorifying alcohol on which the employee was dancing, has been sacked, they said.

Ramavatar Verma, a lineman of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), was deployed at a 'Mahangai Rahat Camp' on the premises of Baran district hospital, officials said.

He reached the camp in a drunken state on Monday and asked computer operator Vishal Vaishnav, a contractual employee, to play a "song on alcohol". As he danced, camp in-charge Ramdayal Meghwal remained a mute spectator, officials said.

Meghwal was suspended for failing to stop Verma, they added.

Someone in the camp shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media. While the lineman and camp in-charge were suspended, the contractual employee was removed, ADM of Baran, Satyanarayan Aameta, said.

Besides, a joint probe committee was asked to probe the incident and submit a report within three days, he added.

