Rajasthan: 98 fresh Covid-19 cases take infection tally to 25,034; death toll at 521

  • Jul 14 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 16:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan recorded three more deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 521.

With 98 new cases, the total number of people infected with the deadly virus in the state so far is 25,034, of which, 5,759 are under treatment, officials said.

One death each was recorded in Jaipur, Ajmer and Alwar, they said.

In Jaipur, the death toll has increased to 176 followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 42 in Bharatpur, 27 in Kota, 25 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 18 in Nagaur and 15 in Pali, and 13 in Dholpur, they said.

Of the 98 fresh Covid-19 cases, 37 were registered in Alwar, 34 in Jaipur, five in Kota, four each in Dausa, Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu, among other regions.

A total of 18,317 people have been discharged after treatment, officials added.

 

