Rajasthan: Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Ajay Maken to meet Congress MLAs

Rajasthan: Maken to meet Cong MLAs before Cabinet rejig

He will hold discussions with the party MLAs and those supporting its state government during his two-day visit

  • Jul 27 2021, 16:01 ist
Ajay Maken. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ahead of the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken will hold meetings with party MLAs during his two-day visit to Jaipur.

Maken, who is the in-charge for Rajasthan affairs at the AICC, will be coming to the state capital on Wednesday.

He will hold discussions with the party MLAs and those supporting its state government during his two-day visit, said state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet.

Read more: Rajasthan Cabinet rejig: Dotasra hints in a video he may be dropped from Gehlot's team

Maken and K C Venugopal had held a meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday night over the Cabinet reshuffle.

Maken had said that he would be arriving in Jaipur again to hold one-to-one discussions with the MLAs on July 28 and 29 about the appointment of district and block presidents of the party.

Party leaders had said there is no conflict about the Cabinet reshuffle and after discussions with the chief minister, the decision regarding this has been left to the party high command.

The reshuffle may take place in the next few days.

