Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau asks dissident Congress MLAs to appear before it within three days

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday issued notices to dissident Congress MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh to appear before it within three days for investigation into an alleged plot to topple the state government.

The ACB had registered an FIR against Bhanwarlal under the Prevention of Corruption Act on July in connection with two audiotapes, which allegedly indicate a plot to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Vishvendra Singh, who was earlier removed from the state Cabinet, has too been summoned for investigation with regard to the audiotapes.