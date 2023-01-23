Rajasthan Assembly Budget Session begins on stormy note; 3 RLP MLAs suspended for day, marshalled out

The Rajasthan Assembly's budget session began on Monday with the governor's address amid an Opposition protest over incidents of paper leaks, as the Speaker suspended three agitating RLP MLAs for the day and ordered them to be marshalled out.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria raised the issue of paper leaks following which the opposition members started creating an uproar.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs stormed the Well of the House carrying placards demanding a CBI inquiry into paper leak cases even as the governor continued his address for sometime. The BJP MLAs also protested in the Well of the house.

CPI(M) MLA Balwan Poonia, who had supported the Ashok Gehlot government when it was going through a political crisis on account of a rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, also protested in the Well over the paper leak cases.

The governor read the speech for some time and later the address was tabled. The House was adjourned for half an hour for the departure of the government.

After the house reassembled, newly elected member of the house Anil Kumar Sharma was administered the oath of office. During the oath-taking exercise, RLP MLAs Pukhraj, Narayan Beniwal and Indira Devi continued their protest in the Well of the House while other Opposition members sat quietly.

When his instructions were ignored by the RLP MLAs, the Speaker ordered the marshal to take the three MLAs out of the House. He expelled them from the house for the rest of the day.

The house paid tributes to former West Bengal and governor Bihar Keshari Nath Tripathi, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, former MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Rajendra Kumar Bhartiya and the victims of the Jodhpur cylinder blast incident.

The House was then adjourned for the day.