Rajasthan Assembly passes bills to counter Centre's farm laws

Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed three bills to negate the farm sector reforms initiated by the Narendra Modi government amid a walkout by the BJP.

Rajasthan is the third Congress-ruled state after Punjab and Chhattisgarh to take legislative action to negate the Centre’s farm sector laws after being prodded by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The three bills, introduced by the Rajashtan government, have state-specific amendments to negate the impact of the central laws that promote contract farming, allow farmers to sell their produce beyond the Agriculture Produce Market Committee limits.

After a spirited debate, the assembly passed the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020; and Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020 by voice vote.

“I can say it with a guarantee that all three farm laws will have to be withdrawn just like the Land Acquisition Act,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said, intervening in the seven-hour discussion on the three bills.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria accused the Congress-led government of passing the three bills to keep its leaders in Delhi happy and not out of love for farmers.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill allows the state government to impose a market fee on trade outside the APMC limits and even book traders for harassment of farmers.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill mandates that sale or purchase of a crop under contract farming will be allowed only at the minimum support price or above it.

The Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill grants the Rajasthan government power to regulate or prohibit the production, supply, distribution and imposition of stock limits of foodstuffs, thus getting around the need for concurrence by the Central government for such a move.