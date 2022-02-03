Rajasthan BJP chief vows to skip dinner till party comes to power in state

BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Thursday said he will not wear a 'safa’ (turban) or garland, and will skip dinner until his party comes to power in the state in the next assembly election in 2023.

“I will not wear safa and garland, and will have dinner only after ousting the anti-farmer and anti-youth Congress government and formation of BJP government in Rajasthan in 2023,” Poonia said while addressing an election rally in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh.

Safa is a traditional headgear in Rajasthan which politicians prefer to wear in public programmes as a cultural symbol.

“We have full faith that the BJP government will be formed in Rajasthan in 2023 with a thumping majority with the efficient and strong leadership and people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Poonia is in UP for the last two days to address election rallies.

He also said that the party will retain power in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2014, after Congress suffered a debacle in Lok Sabha elections in the state, Congress leader Sachin Pilot too had taken a vow of not wearing a safa till the party forms its government in Rajasthan.

He wore it when Congress came to power in the state in December 2018.

