Rajasthan: BJP MLA seen on tape rebuking Transport Dept officials for corruption

Rajasthan MLA caught rebuking Transport Dept officials

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 24 2022, 19:50 ist
In a purported video that surfaced on social media, a Rajasthan BJP MLA is seen reprimanding Transport Department officials for allegedly extracting money from truck drivers in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

The video shows BJP’s Mavli MLA Dharam Narayan Joshi asking for checking pockets of an official, who is seen running away from the spot on the National Highway-79.

Later in a separate video, Joshi said he was going to Udaipur from Jaipur on June 21. About four to five kilometres before Bhilwara, he stopped seeing a long snarl of truck drivers.

"It is a request from the administration and the state government to take strict action against such corrupt officials and suspend them so that innocent truck drivers get relief," Joshi said.

He said truck drivers told him that Transport Department officials recovered money from them "without issuing any receipt".

