Rajasthan bypolls: Counting for two seats begins

Rajasthan bypolls: Counting of votes for Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad seats begin

As many as 16 candidates - nine in Vallabhnagar and seven in Dhariawad - are in the fray

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 02 2021, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 09:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Image

The counting of votes polled in Assembly Bypolls for Rajasthan's Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) seats began amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

Voting for the two seats were held on October 30.

The counting started at 8:00 am at the District Headquarters as per the Covid-19 related guidelines of the Election Commission of India, according to a spokesperson.

As many as 16 candidates - nine in Vallabhnagar and seven in Dhariawad - are in the fray.

Also read: Bypoll results to give a preview of national mood

The counting for Dhariawad constituency is taking place at the Government Senior Secondary School, Neemuch Naaka, Pratapgarh while the counting for Vallabhnagar is going on at Mohanlal Sukhadia University Campus in Udaipur; the counting of votes will be completed in 24 and 23 rounds respectively.

Polling was recorded at 71.72 per cent in Vallabhnagar and 69.10 per cent in Dhariawad.

The bypolls were held due to the demise of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

In the house of 200, the ruling Congress has 106 MLAs, while the BJP has 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has three, the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party have two each, the Rashtriya Lok Dal has one and 13 are independent legislators. 

Check out latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan
Bypolls
Udaipur
India News
Election Commission of India
BJP
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You'll be missed, Puneeth

This farmer couple makes jaggery from pineapples

This farmer couple makes jaggery from pineapples

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

 