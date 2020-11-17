Rajasthan passes condolence resolution for Meghwal

Rajasthan cabinet passes condolence resolution on death of Bhanwarlal Meghwal

Meghwal represented Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district and was a five-time MLA

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 17 2020, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 14:12 ist
The Rajasthan cabinet condoled the demise of Social Justice Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal. Credit: Twitter Photo/@Rahulsinghkajla

The Rajasthan cabinet on Tuesday condoled the demise of Social Justice Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal.

The 72-year-old Meghwal died at a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday after a prolonged illness.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, passed a condolence resolution.

Meghwal represented Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district and was a five-time MLA.His funeral will take place in Sujangarh on Tuesday. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend

'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend

What you need to know about US election, disinformation

What you need to know about US election, disinformation

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience

Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience

 