Rajasthan cabinet passes condolence resolution on death of Bhanwarlal Meghwal

The Rajasthan cabinet on Tuesday condoled the demise of Social Justice Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal.

The 72-year-old Meghwal died at a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday after a prolonged illness.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, passed a condolence resolution.

Meghwal represented Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district and was a five-time MLA.His funeral will take place in Sujangarh on Tuesday.