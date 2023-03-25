Ashok Gehlot appeals to doctors to end their protest

Rajasthan CM appeals to doctors to end their protest against Right to Health Bill

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to hold a meeting with the protesting doctors Saturday night in a bid to end their protest

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Mar 25 2023, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 21:41 ist
Rajashthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday appealed to doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill passed by the Assembly earlier this week to end their protest.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to hold a meeting with the protesting doctors Saturday night in a bid to end their protest.

Gehlot said the interests of the doctors have been taken care of in the bill and that their agitation is not justified.

The doctors running their hospitals and clinics have expressed apprehension that the bill will increase bureaucratic interference in their functioning and have demanded its withdrawal.

Meanwhile, doctors took out a protest rally in Jaipur on Saturday.

According to the Rajasthan Right to Health Bill, passed by the Assembly on Tuesday, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" at any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres".

Before the bill was amended following recommendations by a select committee, the draft mentioned "any health care provider, establishment or facility, including private provider, establishment or facility, public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres, qualified".

According to the amended bill that was passed, "designated health care centres" mean health care centres as prescribed in the rules, which are yet to be framed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
India News
protest
doctors

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

A tai chi journey

A tai chi journey

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 