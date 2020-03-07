Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks ministers to visit hailstorm-affected areas

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked his ministers to visit areas where crops have damaged due to recent rainfall and hailstorm in Rajasthan.

The ministers in charge of districts will visit the affected districts and meet farmers on Sunday.

"The chief minister has directed the ministers to visit the affected areas on March 8," according to a release. "They will assess the situation and meet the farmers whose crops were damaged due to the hailstorm on March 4, 5 and 6."

On direction of the chief ministers, Chief Secretary D B Gupta has already instructed all the district collectors to assess losses.

Compensation will be given after the assessment work is over.