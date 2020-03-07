Gehlot asks ministers to visit hailstorm-affected areas

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks ministers to visit hailstorm-affected areas

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Mar 07 2020, 10:11am ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 10:11am ist
A woman walks during a hailstorm, in Jaipur, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked his ministers to visit areas where crops have damaged due to recent rainfall and hailstorm in Rajasthan.

The ministers in charge of districts will visit the affected districts and meet farmers on Sunday.

"The chief minister has directed the ministers to visit the affected areas on March 8," according to a release. "They will assess the situation and meet the farmers whose crops were damaged due to the hailstorm on March 4, 5 and 6."

On direction of the chief ministers, Chief Secretary D B Gupta has already instructed all the district collectors to assess losses.

Compensation will be given after the assessment work is over.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
Comments (+)
 