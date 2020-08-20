Redress grievances regarding power bills: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks officials to redress grievances regarding power bills

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 20 2020, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 07:31 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials for quick redressal of people's complaints regarding their power bills, according to a release.

He also asked them to ensure uninterrupted power supply in cities and villages without tripping.

Chairing a review meeting of the Power Department, the Chief Minister said complaints of consumers pertaining to their power bills should be redressed as soon as possible, according to the release.

Many consumers in the state have complained about inflated power bills.

He said engineers should take complaints seriously.

Gehlot asked the officials to prepare an action plan to remove power lines passing over houses and other buildings.

Power Minister BD Kalla, Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajitabh Sharma and other senior officials were present at the meeting. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
power bill
power supply

What's Brewing

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

 