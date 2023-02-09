Rajasthan CM Gehlot to present budget on Friday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the State Budget 2023-24 in the assembly on Friday.

This will be the last budget of the present government as the state is going for assembly elections later this year.

For the first time, the budget will be shown live in all government and private colleges of the state.

Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on the theme of 'Bachat, Rahat, Badhat' (saving, relief and progress).

He finalised the budget with his team of officers at the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

"Rajasthan's budget will bring savings, relief and progress. Finalised the budget 2023 with the resolution of ensuring #Bachat_Rahat_Badhat of every person of the state," Gehlot said in a tweet on Thursday.

Gehlot has stated on several occasions that the upcoming budget will focus on youth and women and will fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the college education commissionerate issued an order on Wednesday directing all the government and private colleges of the state to show the budget live.

The colleges have been asked to arrange a live telecast of the budget speech in auditoriums/meeting halls so that a maximum number of students, teachers and heads of institutions can watch it.

The budget will be telecasted live on social media platforms as well.