Rajasthan Congress MLA Deependra Singh suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to hospital

Rajasthan Congress MLA Deependra Singh suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday and was admitted to a hospital here.
Singh, who represents the Sri Madhopur constituency of Sikar district, is also a former speaker of the state assembly.
"Concerned about the health of Congress MLA, Deependra Singh Shekhawat ji, who has been admitted in hospital due to a cardiac arrest. Wish him speedy recovery. May he gets well soon," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter.
Concerned about the health of Congress MLA, Deependra Singh Shekhawat ji, who has been admitted in hospital due to a cardiac arrest. Wish him speedy recovery. May he gets well soon. #Rajasthan
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 3, 2020