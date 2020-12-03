Rajasthan Cong MLA Deependra Singh admitted to hospital

Rajasthan Congress MLA Deependra Singh suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to hospital

Singh represents the Sri Madhopur constituency of Sikar district

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 03 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 21:09 ist
Rajasthan Congress MLA Deependra Singh. Credit: Facebook Photo/@DeependraSinghINC

Rajasthan Congress MLA Deependra Singh suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday and was admitted to a hospital here.

Singh, who represents the Sri Madhopur constituency of Sikar district, is also a former speaker of the state assembly.

"Concerned about the health of Congress MLA, Deependra Singh Shekhawat ji, who has been admitted in hospital due to a cardiac arrest. Wish him speedy recovery. May he gets well soon," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Congress
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

 