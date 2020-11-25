Rajasthan Congress to hold condolence meetings to mourn demise of Ahmed Patel

The Congress in Rajasthan will hold condolence meetings in district party offices on Wednesday to express grief over the death of veteran leader Ahmed Patel.

Patel, 71, died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multiple organ failure more than a month after he tested positive for Covid-19.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said that the party flag will fly at half-mast for the next three days.

The condolence meetings will be held on Wednesday evening, he said, adding that he will attend the meeting in Sikar office of the party.