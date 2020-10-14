Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh retires, appointed as RPSC chairman

Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra appointed as RPSC chairman

  Oct 14 2020
  updated: Oct 14 2020
Director General of Rajasthan Police Bhupendra Singh was on Wednesday appointed as chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission after he took voluntary retirement.

DG (Crime) M L Lather was given the additional charge of DGP Rajasthan, an order by the Department of Personnel said.

Singh has been relieved from the service after he took voluntary retirement. He has been appointed as chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), it said.

Governor Kalraj Mishra issued the appointment order of Singh as RPSC chairman for a period of six years or until the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.

An IPS officer of 1986-batch, Singh was appointed the Director General of Police (DGP) on June 30 last year. He was to retire on December 31, 2019, but the government had extended his tenure till June 2021.

Singh has now replaced RPSC chairman Deepak Upreti, whose tenure has ended.

