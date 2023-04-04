Rajasthan doctors' protest likely to be called off

Rajasthan doctors' protest likely to be called off after talks with govt

A delegation of doctors signed a memorandum on eight points with the state government

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 04 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 14:31 ist
Doctors' children take part in a protest rally against the Rajasthan's Right to Health bill, in Jaipur, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A consensus was arrived at during talks on Tuesday between the Rajasthan government and private doctors agitating over the Right to Health (RTH) Bill as the former reportedly agreed to keep the private hospitals that have not taken land or other benefits at subsidised rates from it outside the ambit of the proposed legislation.

A delegation of doctors, including those from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association and the United Private Clinics and Hospitals Association (UPCHAR), held talks with the government and signed a memorandum on eight points.

Also Read | Right to Health: Make it work

The doctors said their major demand that private hospitals that have not taken any benefit from the government in the form of land or buildings at subsidised rates should be kept outside the ambit of the RTH Bill has been accepted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
India News
Healthcare
Protests

Related videos

What's Brewing

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Inside a classical kutchery

Inside a classical kutchery

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

 