Rajasthan: Fire breaks out a Bhilwara hospital, over 50 patients rescued

PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 20 2020, 19:09 ist
A fire broke out at a private hospital in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of over 50 patients admitted there, according to police.

Bhilwara’s Subhas Nagar SHO Pushpa Kasotia said the fire broke out due to short-circuit on the third floor of the hospital.

Fifty-two patients admitted there were safely rescued, police said.

“Panic gripped patients, their attendants and hospital staff. The rescue operation was immediately started and all of them were safely evacuated,” the SHO said.

The patients were admitted to different wards of the hospital. Some of them were suspected of Covid-19 patients.

“The patients were shifted to other hospitals. The flames were later doused,” the SHO said.

DGP Bhupendra Singh appreciated prompt action by police officers in the matter.

He said a major incident was averted due to alertness and prompt action by police.

