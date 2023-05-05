Rajasthan: 5 drivers beaten over 'cattle smuggling'

Rajasthan: Five truck drivers beaten up on suspicion of cattle smuggling; 4 accused detained

Upon reaching Kishangarh, the trucks were stopped and the drivers were thrashed on suspicion of smuggling cattle

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 05 2023, 15:30 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 15:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four persons have been detained after five truck drivers were allegedly beaten up by some people on the suspicion of smuggling cattle in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Friday.

Kishangarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma said the incident occurred on Thursday night when the trucks were transporting cattle to Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Upon reaching Kishangarh, the trucks were stopped and the drivers were thrashed on suspicion of smuggling cattle. A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and intervened and dispersed the mob, Sharma said.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the drivers, the police registered a case and detained four persons, he said, adding the drivers received minor injuries and their condition was stated to be stable after treatment.

The truck drivers claimed they had purchased the cattle from the Bhakri animal fair in Nagaur. They have been asked to produce the purchase receipts for the animals to verify their claim, the police officer added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
India News
cattle smuggling

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 