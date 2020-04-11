COVID-19: Raj to give Rs 50L to staff who die on duty

Rajasthan govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for staff who die due to COVID-19 while on duty

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 11 2020, 04:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 04:40 ist
A policeman pumps sanitizer on the hands of a pedestrian as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, during the nationwide lockdown, in Beawar, Friday, April 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan government on Friday announced it will provide an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of any employee who dies due to coronavirus while on duty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

This assistance scheme also includes state government contractual employees deployed on coronavirus related duty, it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

However, those healthcare workers for whom central government had announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover will not come under this scheme, the statement said.

Various employees like patwaris, police constables, home guards and Anganwadi workers have been put on duty to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, an official said.

Intense contact searching of the patients and massive screening of people in affected areas is being conducted through the state government machinery in Rajasthan, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rajasthan
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 