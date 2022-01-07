Rajasthan govt tightens rules, announces penalty to control Covid-19

Rajasthan govt tightens rules to control Covid spread

The state's Home Department in an order stated that organisers of public or private events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities concerned

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 07 2022, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 19:59 ist
A health worker collects swab samples of passengers for COVID-19 tests amid concern over rising Omicron cases, at the Railway Station in Bikaner. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rajasthan government on Friday said those organising events in violation of Covid-19 guidelines will be penalised. 

The state's Home Department in an order stated that organisers of public or private events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities concerned well in advance and take necessary permissions.

These events include weddings, rallies and processions among others. 

The event organisers are required to apply for permission specifying all details on the government portal http://Covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in or on Helpline Number 181, failing which a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied, as per the notification. 

Those not following Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance will also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in such gatherings, the government stated. 

The Ashok Gehlot-led government had earlier specified that only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed in most public places.

Rajasthan
Covid-19
Coronavirus

