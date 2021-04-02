Rajasthan govt to create online register of students in Kota coaching centres

The Rajasthan government will create an online register of students preparing for competitive examinations in Kota city.

The step has been taken to make necessary arrangements for these students, who come from across the country, in situations like the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an official statement issued here on Friday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for this project, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 68 lakh.

According to the proposal received by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, a student database will be prepared to create a web portal and a mobile app with information like students' address, their family, hostels and PGs, coaching centres in Kota.

Through the portal, students' issues regarding coaching, housing and meals will be resolved.

The RajComp Info Services Limited (RISL) will prepare the student register which will have a database of around two lakh students in Kota.

Similar student registers will also be prepared for other cities with coaching institutes, the statement added.

There are around 50 small and 10 big coaching institutes in Kota where around two lakh students prepare for competitive examinations of engineering, medical and other fields.

The city has 25,000 paying guest facilities, 3,000 hostels and 1,800 kitchen messes. The annual turnover of the coaching industry in Kota is more than Rs 3,000 crore, the statement added.