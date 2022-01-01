Rajasthan govt transfers 92 officers; 102 promoted

It also transferred 46 IAS, 37 IPS and nine IFS officers, as per the order from the Department of Personnel

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  Jan 01 2022, 15:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Rajasthan government promoted 43 IAS, 45 IPS and 14 IFS officers in a late night order on Friday.

Neeraj K Pawan, who has been facing corruption charges, has been appointed as the Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner. Bhawar Lal Mehra has been given charge as Ajmer Divisional Commissioner.

Senior IPS officer Rupinder Singh has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police, Ajmer range.

Principal Secretary Abhay Kumar has been promoted to Additional Chief Secretary rank.

IPS officer Sunil Kumar Vishnoi has been promoted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sawai Madhopur; Shivraj Meena as the SP of Dholpur; Keshar Singh Shekhawat, SP Kota (City); Shailendra Singh Indoliya, SP Karauli; and Mridul Kachawa DCP South Jaipur.

Four IPS officers — Vishal Bansal, S. Sengathir, VK Singh and Hawa Singh Ghumariya — have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Director General of Police.

Rajendra Prasad Goyal has been elevated to the Deputy Inspector General rank.

IAS officers of the 1998 batch T. Ravikant, Subir Kumar and Vaibhav Galriya have been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary.

