Rajasthan HC court master tests coronavirus positive

Rajasthan HC court master tests coronavirus positive, court closed down till May 3

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 26 2020, 05:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 05:21 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the high court said it shall remain closed till May 3 and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The concerned judge, to whose court the official was attached, however, tested negative for the infection. The notification to this effect has been issued today on April 25.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Coronavirus Lockdown: Coming out of the shadow pandemic

Coronavirus Lockdown: Coming out of the shadow pandemic

Train that be Kim Jong Un's spotted in a US resort

Train that be Kim Jong Un's spotted in a US resort

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin issue rare joint statement

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin issue rare joint statement

Pregnant with a pandemic

Pregnant with a pandemic

 