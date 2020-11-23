Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the minister said he got tested for Covid-19 and the report came positive. He asked all those who came in his contact to isolate themselves and get their tests done.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने अपना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग पिछले कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Dr. Raghu Sharma (@RaghusharmaINC) November 23, 2020

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Sharma a speedy recovery.

Wishing my ministerial colleague, Dr. Raghu Sharma ji speedy recovery from #COVID19. May he gets well soon. @RaghusharmaINC — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 23, 2020

A total of 2,43,936 people have tested positive while 2163 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state so far. The number of active cases is 23,190.