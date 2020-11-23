Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid-19

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Raghu Sharma a speedy recovery.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 23 2020, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 13:23 ist
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma. Credit: Twitter Photo/@RaghusharmaINC

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the minister said he got tested for Covid-19 and the report came positive. He asked all those who came in his contact to isolate themselves and get their tests done.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Sharma a speedy recovery.

A total of 2,43,936 people have tested positive while 2163 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state so far. The number of active cases is 23,190. 

Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus

