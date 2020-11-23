Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a tweet, the minister said he got tested for Covid-19 and the report came positive. He asked all those who came in his contact to isolate themselves and get their tests done.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने अपना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग पिछले कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।
— Dr. Raghu Sharma (@RaghusharmaINC) November 23, 2020
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Sharma a speedy recovery.
Wishing my ministerial colleague, Dr. Raghu Sharma ji speedy recovery from #COVID19. May he gets well soon. @RaghusharmaINC
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 23, 2020
A total of 2,43,936 people have tested positive while 2163 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state so far. The number of active cases is 23,190.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Mars may have had ancient megafloods
Chocolate Santas wearing masks: A coronavirus Christmas
From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?
DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'
The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'
Butterflies are born free
Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid