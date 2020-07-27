Rajasthan High Court dismisses petition against BSP MLAs' merger with Congress

HC dismisses petition against BSP MLAs-Cong merger

The Rajasthan High Court dismissed on Monday BJP MLA Madan Dilawar's writ petition questioning the Speaker's inaction on his complaint against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress.

The petition was filed on Friday and was taken up for hearing by the court on Monday.

After hearing, the high court dismissed the petition as the Speaker had passed the order on Dilawar's complaint.

Dilwar had filed the complaint to the Speaker in March seeking disqualification of the legislators.

In the writ petition on Friday, he challenged the "inaction" of the Speaker for not taking decision on his complaint. 

