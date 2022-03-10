Rajasthan 'land of men': Minister on high rape cases

Rajasthan Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal on Wednesday raised eyebrows with his statement in the assembly regarding rape cases in the state.
In an attempt to justify the frequency of rape in Rajasthan, he said it is a 'land of men'.
"...We are number 1 when it comes to rape cases. Why is it so?...Rajasthan has been a land of men. What we can do about it?...", he said, according to ANI.
A video posted by the publication to Twitter also shows him laughing after making the statement.
#WATCH | Rajasthan Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal says in Assembly, "...We are number 1 when it comes to rape cases. Why is it so?...Rajasthan has been a land of men. What we can do about it?..." (09.03.2022)
(Source: Rajasthan Assembly) pic.twitter.com/cqSSybvaSC
— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
