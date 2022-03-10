Rajasthan 'land of men': Minister on high rape cases

Rajasthan 'land of men', says Minister on high rape cases

A video also shows him laughing after making the statement

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 11:41 ist
Credit: Feminism in India

Rajasthan Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal on Wednesday raised eyebrows with his statement in the assembly regarding rape cases in the state.

Stating that Rajasthan has the highest number of rape cases, he apparently tried to justify it saying "Rajasthan has been a land of men".

"...We are number 1 when it comes to rape cases. Why is it so?...Rajasthan has been a land of men. What can we do about it?...", he said.

A video posted by ANI also shows him laughing after making the statement.

Rajasthan
India News
Rapes

