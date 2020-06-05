Rajasthan launches online labour exchange portal

Rajasthan launches online labour exchange portal

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 05 2020, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 18:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched an online labour exchange program to facilitate the labourers searching for jobs in the state.

The newly-launched portal has the data of 53 lakh labourers and human resources, including 12 lakh migrants who have arrived in Rajasthan from other states.

More than 11 lakh employers have also been registered on the exchange.

A mobile version of the portal will be launched soon, the chief minister said.

Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Transport Minister Pratap Singh, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Labour Commissioner Neeraj K Pawan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
migrant labourers
migrant workers

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 