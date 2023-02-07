Rajasthan: Man beaten, made to drink urine; 6 detained

Rajasthan: Man beaten, made to drink urine; 6 detained in Jalore

According to the police, the victim had allegedly come to meet a girl in a nearby village on Feb 5

PTI
PTI, Jodhpur,
  • Feb 07 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 19:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A group of villagers in Rajasthan's Jalore district allegedly caught a man who had come to visit a girl, tied him to a tree, thrashed him and poured urine into his mouth, police said on Tuesday.

They have detained six people after a video of the assault surfaced on social media. They also slapped a case against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the victim had allegedly come to meet a girl in a nearby village on Sunday night. He was caught and beaten up brutally after being tied to a tree by the villagers and family members of the girl.

On receiving information, the family members of the man also reached the spot and pleaded the mob to spare him. But the villagers poured urine into his mouth before letting him off with a warning, they said.

Read | Bajrang Dal associate shot dead in Udaipur

SP (Jalore) Harshvardhan Agarwalla said a video of the incident went viral on Monday.

"Though nobody came forward to file an FIR, we have identified and contacted the victim and took an FIR from him," said Agarwalla.

Six persons in connection with the incident have been detained, he said.

The girl he had gone to meet has also filed a complaint against him under the POCSO Act, Agarwalla said, adding that further investigation will be initiated after her statement is recorded.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

 