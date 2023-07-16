Rajasthan man kills daughter over relationship with another man; held

Rajasthan man kills daughter over her affair; held

The incident occurred in the Suratgarh area.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 16 2023, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 23:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 22-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Sunday, police said.

The accused was opposed to his daughter's relationship with a man, they added.

The incident occurred in the Suratgarh area when Gome Khan went to the room of his daughter Chhinno Bano in the wee hours and allegedly strangled her, Assistant Sub Inspector Sohanlal said.

Before he went absconding, Khan told about the incident to his brother, Sohanlal said.

The police were informed after Khan's brother disclosed the alleged murder to the village sarpanch, Sohanlal said.

The accused was later arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Bano was preparing for competitive exams. She allegedly used to meet her partner when she ventured out of her home daily for attending classes at a coaching centre in Suratgarh, the ASI said.

“Khan was opposed to the relationship and therefore, murdered his daughter,” he added.

Rajasthan
India News
Crime
murder

