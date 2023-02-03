Rajasthan minister booked for abducting man for money

Rajasthan minister booked for allegedly abducting man, taking blank cheque

Police said since the matter is related to a minister, it has been sent to the Crime Investigation Branch (CB-CID) for further action

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  Feb 03 2023
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 19:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An FIR has been registered against Rajasthan's Minister of State for Sainik Welfare and Panchayati Raj Rajendra Gudha and others for allegedly abducting a man and taking a blank bank cheque from him, police said on Friday.

The complainant Durga Singh is a ward panchayat member from Kakrana of Sikar district.

Acting Circle Officer of Neem Ka Thana, Babu Lal said Singh, a resident of Modi Bagh of Neem police station, lodged a complaint against minister Rajendra Gudha, his personal assistant Krishna Kumar and Vimla Kanwar and others on Thursday under various sections of the IPC.

He said the incident took place on January 27.

The officer said since the matter is related to a minister, it has been sent to the Crime Investigation Branch (CB-CID) for further action.

He said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the matter seems to be related to a money transaction regarding a plot of land.

Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but later joined the Congress. He was included in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet.

Gudha, who is often in discussion for his outspoken statements, was recently seen advocating for Sachin Pilot to be made the new chief minister of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan
Abduction
India News

