Rajasthan minister's nephew booked for scuffle at hotel in Jaipur

Police here have filed two FIRs in connection with the alleged ransacking of a hotel and a scuffle there, booking a state cabinet minister's nephew in one of them, an officer has said.
The other FIR was filed on the complaint of Harshdeep Singh, a nephew of cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawa, they said.
Khachariyawas told reporters that his nephew was not involved in any scuffle.
Videos of the incident surfaced on social media on Thursday.
Also read | 3 back-to-back earthquakes jolt Jaipur in span of an hour
According to police, the incident occurred at the County Inn hotel in Vaishali Nagar here on Wednesday night when Singh along with a few others got into an altercation with hotel guests and staff over a petty issue.
"A cross FIR has been registered in the matter. Hotel property was vandalised by the accused Harshdeep Singh and others. The matter is being investigated," Vaishali Nagar SHO Shiv Narayan said.
In a video, hotel owner Abhimanyu Singh alleged that Harshdeep Singh misbehaved and vandalised hotel property and now pressure is being mounted on him to reach a compromise.
Defending his nephew, Khachariyawas said the truth will come out following a police investigation.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon
B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend
Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...
New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention
Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach
To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality
Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery
Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech