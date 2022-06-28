Rajasthan on way to become Talibani state: BJP on Udaipur killing

BJP leaders lambasted the Congress government in Rajasthan on Tuesday over the killing of a tailor allegedly to avenge an insult to Islam, and claimed the state was on the way to become a "Talibani" region under its rule.

Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was killed at his shop in Udaipur. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Lal with a cleaver while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

The killing has triggered communal tension a curfew was declared till further orders in seven police station areas in the city.

Hitting out at the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state, BJP leader and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Rajasthan is on the way to become a Talibani state under Congress rule. The appeasement of Muslims by Congress has increased the audacity of the jihadis to such an extent that they are openly killing Hindus and threatening the prime minister."

Holding the Gehlot government responsible for this "dastardly" incident in Udaipur, Rathore said this anarchy is the result of the authorities giving relaxation to miscreants from a particular religion.

Stating that this incident is an outcome of the "appeasement" which has crossed all limits in Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said there was a atmosphere of animosity in the state.

"This incident is part of a conspiracy to terrorise the civilised society. Gehlot cannot get away by making flat statements," Shekhawat, an MP from Rajasthan, said.

Condemning the incident, Rajya Sabha MP from the state and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "This brutal murder of an innocent man shows that the Ashok Gehlot government is running a jungle raj. This is what happens when a dispensation makes appeasement its governance model. Reprehensible state of affairs."

The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder posted videos online admitting to the crime and were taken into custody by police.

In a video clip, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The tailor was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him.