Rajasthan panchayat elections: Nearly 11% polling recorded in initial hours

Nearly 11 per cent voting was recorded till 10 am in elections for Panchayat Samiti and respective Zila Parishads in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Monday.
The voting began at 7.30 am at 10,131 polling booths to elect 1310 members of 65 panchayat samitis and related zila parishad members, a spokesperson of the state election commission said.
Polling will be held in four phases.
The spokesperson said 10.82 per cent of 72.38 lakh voters cast their votes till 10 am.
The elections in the first phase are being held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur district.
Nearly 25,000 EVMs are being used in polling in the first phase while more than 50,000 employees have been deployed in the election.
Counting of votes will be done on December 8.
