Rajasthan panchayat polls: Filing of nomination papers to start tomorrow

The election process for Zila Parishad and panchayat samiti members in 21 districts of Rajasthan will start on Wednesday, an official said.

The commissioner of the State Election Commission, P S Mehra, said in a statement on Tuesday that filing of nomination papers will start on Wednesday and they can be filed till 3 pm on November 9.

Papers will be scrutinised on November 10 and names can be withdrawn by 3 pm on November 11, the officer said.

Polling will be held in four phases on November 23, November 27, December 1 and December 5, Mehra said.

Counting of votes will be held at district headquarters from 9 am on December 8.