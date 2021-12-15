Rajasthan panchayat polls: Over 12% voting recorded in early hours of polling

Over 12 per cent turnout was recorded in the initial hours of voting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in four districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The second phase of polling began at 7.30 am in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission.

In the second phase, over 12.72 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the four districts.

As many as 827 candidates are in the fray for panchayat samiti seats, while two have been elected unopposed.

A total of 1,580 polling stations have been set up for the second phase.

For the third phase, polling will be held on December 18, and counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters.

