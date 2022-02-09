Rajasthan Police launches campaign against fake news

Rajasthan Police launches campaign against fake news

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 09 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 14:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Calling fake news "soft and sweet as chocolate", the Rajasthan Police on Wednesday asked people to check its spread as soon as possible.

On Chocolate Day, the force tweeted a photo of a chocolate bar with the line "CHOKE THE FAKE NEWS, DON'T BE LATE".

"#FakeNews is #SoftAndSweet as chocolate. You also bring #Real sweetness in the lives of others with #Facts, don't mix bitterness with #Rumors," it tweeted in Hindi.

A day back on Tuesday, which was Propose Day of the Valentine's Week, the police tweeted an instructional photo asking people to be careful while forwarding messages on social media.

The force asked people to consider the source of any news, cross-check it, and check its date, photos and spellings used carefully before forwarding them.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan
Fake News
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himmat Shah’s bronzes evoke his signature style

Himmat Shah’s bronzes evoke his signature style

Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football

Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football

Living the plantation life

Living the plantation life

‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH

‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH

DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'

DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

 