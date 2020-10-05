Rajasthan records 15 more Covid-19 deaths, 2,184 new cases

Rajasthan records 15 new Covid-19 deaths, 2,184 cases

Devotees outside the Ajmer Sharif Dargah after it reopened during Unlock 4, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Ajmer. Credit: PTI Photo

 The Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 1,545 on Sunday with 15 more fatalities, while 2,184 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,44,030, officials said.

Two deaths each were reported from Karauli and Alwar while Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Sikar reported one death each, they said.

A maximum of 421 Covid-19 cases were reported from Jaipur, followed by Jodhpur where the number of positive cases was 352.

Other cases were reported from Ajmer (120), Alwar (148), Banswara (17), Baran (8), Barmer (12), Bharatpur (42), Bhilwara (78), Bikaner (216), Bundi (2), Chittorgarh (15), Churu (20), Dausa (15), Dholpur (18), Dungarpur (57), Ganganagar (132), Hanumangarh (30), Jaisalmer (21), Jalore (55), Jhalawar (13), Jhunjhunu (35), Karauli (11), Kota (46), Nagaur (10), Pali (28), Pratapgarh (5), Rajsamand (25), Sikar (53), Sirohi (9), Tonk (12) and Udaipur (158).

There are 21,154 active cases in the state, while a total of 1,21,331 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far. 

