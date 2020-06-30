Rajasthan records 4 more Covid-19 fatalities, 94 new cases

The Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 409 on Tuesday with four more fatalities being recorded, while 94 fresh cases took the number of infections to 17,754, according to an official report here.

All four deaths were reported in Jodhpur.

Sikar reported the highest of 33 cases, while Barmer reported 22. Jaipur and Kota reported 12 and seven cases respectively, the report stated.

Five cases were reported in Sirohi, three in Dausa, two each in Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali, and one case each was reported from Tonk, Churu and Sriganganagar. Besides these, three patients from outside the state also tested positive for the virus.

As many as 13,640 patients have been discharged so far and 3,397 cases are active in the state.