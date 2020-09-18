Rajasthan records 810 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 1,10,283

Rajasthan sees 810 new Covid-19 cases

Rajasthan recorded eight more fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus on Friday, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,301 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 810 new cases, bringing the infection count to 1,10,283. A total of 18,282 people are currently under treatment for Covid-19 in Rajasthan, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, 89,211 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

Jaipur has seen a total of 307 fatalities linked to the virus, followed by 129 in Jodhpur, 100 in Bikaner, 93 in Ajmer, 91 in Kota, 74 in Bharatpur, 52 in Pali, 45 in Nagaur, 39 in Udaipur, 32 in Alwar, 27 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

The state capital also recorded 121 of the fresh Covid-19 cases. Jodhpur reported 100 new cases, Kota (54), Ajmer (53), Udaipur (49), Alwar (43). Some other districts in the state also recorded new cases on Friday, according to the bulletin. 

