Rajasthan records four more Covid-19 deaths

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 10 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 14:21 ist
An eldery couple waits to board a special train to Rajasthan after the government eased a nationwide lockdown. Credit: AFP Photo

Four more deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 495, an official said.

With 115 new cases have been reported, the total number of people infected with this deadly virus in the state has increased to 22678.

One death each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Sawai Madhopur, the official said. 

In Jaipur alone, the death toll from coronavirus infection has increased to 170, while 65 people died in Jodhpur, 41 in Bharatpur, 26 in Kota, 23 in Ajmer, 19 in Bikaner, 15 each in Pali and Nagaur, and 11 in Dholpur. 

A total of 115 new cases were reported in the state till 10:30 am on Friday, including 35 in Pali, 22 in Jaipur, 10 in Ajmer, nine in Alwar, seven in Nagaur and six in Kota.

A total of 16,782 patients have been discharged after treatment.

