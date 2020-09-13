Rajasthan records over 1,700 fresh Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,703 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,02,408, while 15 more deaths pushed the death toll to 1,236, the state Health Department said.

Jodhpur recorded three of the new deaths, Jaipur, Bikaner and Ajmer two each, and Barmer, Churu, Dungarpur, Jhalwara, Sawaimadhopur and Udaipur one each.

Jaipur reported the highest number of 330 cases, Jodhpur 243, Kota 149, Alwar 109, Ajmer 102, Sikar 75, Udaipur 70, Nagaur 53 and Pali 52.

Bhilwara recorded 47 fresh cases,

Bikaner 45, Rajsamand 37,Ganganagar 36, Churu 33, Bundi 29, Banswara and Dausa 28 each, Jhunjhunu 26, Dungarpur 24, Dholpur 21, Chittorgarh 20, Sirohi and Pratapnagar 18 each, Karauli and Barmer 16 each, Baran 14, Hanumangarh 13, Bharatpur 12 among others.

A total of 84,518 Covid-19 patients have recovered and the number of active cases in the state at present is 16,654.