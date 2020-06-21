Rajasthan reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 393 new cases

Rajasthan reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 349 as 393 fresh cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 14,930.

Four deaths were reported in Jaipur, two each in Alwar, Bharatpur and Nagaur, and one fatality was registered in Ajmer, besides the death of a patient from another state, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 113 are in Dholpur, followed by 60 in Jaipur, 37 in Jodhpur, 30 in Pali, 22 in Jhunjhunu, 16 each in Bharatpur and Rajsamand, 15 in Sikar, 14 in Sirohi, 12 in Alwar and 10 in Karauli, besides cases reported from other districts of the state, an official report said here.

A total of 11,355 patients have been discharged after being cured of the disease so far and the state now has 2,984 active cases.