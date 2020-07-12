Rajasthan reports four more Covid-19 deaths, 153 new cases

Rajasthan reported four more Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 507 as 153 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 23,901.

Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Alwar, 31 in Jaipur, 25 in Ajmer, 14 in Kota, 13 in Sirohi, eight in Karauli, seven in Barmer, four each in Bundi and Jhunjhunu and two in Banswara. Three patients from other states also tested positive for Covid-19, according to an official report.

A total of 17,902 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and there are 5,492 active cases in the state at present.