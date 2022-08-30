Rajasthan SC Commission Chairman pitches for Sachin Pilot as CM face

Even at a time when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's name is doing the rounds for the Congress president's post, Rajasthan SC Commission Chairman and Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa has openly raised a demand to anoint Sachin Pilot as the CM stressing on the fact that it was high time that the younger group be given the chance to come up.

Bairwa, speaking to the media, said that if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is made the national president, then it is a big honour for him. "He should become the national president. At the same time, Sachin Pilot should be made the Chief Minister in the state."

He said that the Chief Minister should now give a chance to the younger generation. "Now the time has come when the second line should be brought forward and given a chance," he added.

Bairwa did not stop here and said that when Sachin Pilot had gone to Manesar, he was brought back after a few promises were made to him. "The problems which were there at that time are also over. In such a situation, what is the problem if Sachin Pilot is made the Chief Minister in the state of Rajasthan now? There should not be any pressure on the high command about this decision."

He further added, "When the Chintan Shivir was held in Udaipur, our leader Sonia Gandhi had said in a stern voice that the party has given a lot to you. Now is the time to return to the party. But it doesn't seem like anything right now. Today BJP is making nepotism an issue. In such a situation, if Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have decided that they should elect the president outside the Gandhi family, then I do not think that pressure should be put on them again and again," he added.