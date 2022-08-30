Rajasthan SC Commission head pitches for Pilot as CM

Rajasthan SC Commission Chairman pitches for Sachin Pilot as CM face

Bairwa said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should give a chance to the younger generation

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Aug 30 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 14:51 ist
Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI file photo

Even at a time when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's name is doing the rounds for the Congress president's post, Rajasthan SC Commission Chairman and Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa has openly raised a demand to anoint Sachin Pilot as the CM stressing on the fact that it was high time that the younger group be given the chance to come up.

Bairwa, speaking to the media, said that if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is made the national president, then it is a big honour for him. "He should become the national president. At the same time, Sachin Pilot should be made the Chief Minister in the state."

He said that the Chief Minister should now give a chance to the younger generation. "Now the time has come when the second line should be brought forward and given a chance," he added.

Bairwa did not stop here and said that when Sachin Pilot had gone to Manesar, he was brought back after a few promises were made to him. "The problems which were there at that time are also over. In such a situation, what is the problem if Sachin Pilot is made the Chief Minister in the state of Rajasthan now? There should not be any pressure on the high command about this decision."

He further added, "When the Chintan Shivir was held in Udaipur, our leader Sonia Gandhi had said in a stern voice that the party has given a lot to you. Now is the time to return to the party. But it doesn't seem like anything right now. Today BJP is making nepotism an issue. In such a situation, if Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have decided that they should elect the president outside the Gandhi family, then I do not think that pressure should be put on them again and again," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan
India News

What's Brewing

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'

DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'

A bend in the road is not the end

A bend in the road is not the end

This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months

This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

 