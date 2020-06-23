Rajasthan sees 199 fresh COVID-19 cases; infection tally reaches 15,431

Rajasthan reported 199 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state's total number of such cases to 15,431, officials said.

With no death reported in the state on Tuesday, the death toll due to the disease stands at 356, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 89 were reported from Jaipur, followed by 49 from Dholpur, 14 from Bharatpur, 10 each from Bhilwara and Sirohi, seven from Alwar, six from Barmer, four from Jhunjhunu, three each from Ajmer and Jhalawar, two from Kota, one from Dausa besides a patient from other state, an official report said here.

Jaipur has recorded maximum 150 deaths due to Covid-19, and 2,988 positive cases followed by Jodhpur where 34 deaths and 2,459 cases have been reported.

A total of 11,794 Covid-19 patients have been discharged, officials said, adding the state has 3,035 active cases.